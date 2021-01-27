Subsea Expo 2021 Scrapped

Subsea Expo will no longer take place this year, event organizer Subsea UK has revealed.

Subsea UK, which previously postponed the event from February to May this year due to the coronavirus-imposed restrictions, noted that it has decided to wait until 2022 before staging the show. The three-day exhibition and conference is now scheduled to run from February 22 to 24, 2022.

All exhibitors and sponsors will be able to carry over their bookings and any deposits to next year’s event, Subsea UK confirmed, adding that the show will now celebrate its 16th anniversary next year. Subsea UK also revealed that it is exploring the potential of a scaled-down virtual event, or series of events, in May 2021.

“With the new lockdown, rising cases and new variants of the virus, there are strong indications that this year will continue to be disrupted despite the vaccine roll-out,” Neil Gordon, the chief executive of Subsea UK, said in an organization statement.

“There is no appetite among our members and the wider industry for Subsea Expo to become a virtual exhibition so we have taken the difficult but sensible decision to wait until February 2022 when we can be more certain of being able to deliver the event safely and secure the maximum attendance from the UK and overseas,” Gordon added in the statement.

Subsea Expo is described as the world’s largest annual subsea exhibition and conference. The exhibition was expected to see more than 185 exhibitors and over 6,500 visitors, according to the event’s website.

As of January 26, 4.50pm CET, there have been 3.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 98,531 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, as of January 26, 4.50pm CET, there have been 99.3 million cases of the virus, with 2.1 million deaths, the latest WHO data shows.

