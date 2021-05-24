Subsea 7 Wins Very Large Petrobras Contract
Subsea 7 revealed on Monday that it has been awarded a “very large” contract by Petrobras for the development of the Mero-3 field offshore Brazil.
The company defines a very large contract as being worth between $500 million and $750 million. The contract scope includes engineering, fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning of 49 miles of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system, 37 miles of flexible service lines, and 31 miles of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as the installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.
Subsea 7 said project management and engineering will start immediately at the company’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Vitória. Offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2023 and 2024 using Subsea 7’s fleet of reeled rigid pipelay vessels.
“This contract builds on our strong, collaborative relationship with Petrobras and track record of executing major EPCI projects globally,” Marcelo Xavier, Subsea 7’s vice-president of Brazil, said in a company statement.
“Subsea 7 looks forward to working closely with Petrobras to successfully deliver the project,” he added in the statement.
Mero-3 is located around 125 miles off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, at 7,217 feet of water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.
Back in March, Subsea 7 announced the award of a “sizeable” contract, which the company defines as being worth between $50 million and $150 million. The scope of work was said to include engineering, project management, and procurement. The name of the company awarding the deal was not disclosed.
Subsea 7 also announced the award of an additional “sizeable” deal and a “substantial” contract in January. The business defines a substantial deal as being worth between $150 million and $300 million.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order
- BHP Sells GOM Field Stake
- BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality
- Bahamas Petroleum Changes Name
- Subsea 7 Wins Very Large Petrobras Contract
- $17B Shale Player to Emerge Later This Year
- Oil Rises as Investors Track Iran Talks and Virus
- Eagle Ford Insider Reports Prudent Drilling Activity
- Five Reasons Why IEA's Net-Zero Drive Needs Oil and Gas
- FPSO License Expiry Wave Could Help Marginal Field Operators
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- Petronas Announces New Gas Find
- NTSB Releases Report on Capsized Gulf of Mexico Vessel
- NOIA Adopts New Climate Change Position
- Europe Refiners Get Hope of Recovery
- Sturgeon Announces New Energy Sec
- Semco Maritime Wins Tyra Deal
- Shell Sells SPEX Stake for up to $460MM
- Wintershall Dea Makes Significant Discovery
- BP Starts Offshore Wind Recruitment Push
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG
- $7B Gasoline Manufacturing Facility Planned for Texas
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought