Subsea 7 Wins Angola Contract from Chevron Unit
A wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has awarded Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) a contract for the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project offshore Angola.
The contract from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC) calls on Subsea 7 to construct and install the Lean Gas Platform (LGP) system in Block-0 at an approximately 230-foot (70-meter) water depth, Subsea 7 reported in a written statement Friday.
“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by CABGOC, following a public tender,” commented Gilles Lafaye, Subsea 7’s senior vice president for Africa, Middle East and Caspian Region. “This is a result of a long-term collaboration with the client and a track record of delivering successful projects. The project reinforces Subsea 7’s presence in Angola and our commitment to support Africa’s energy industry.”
Subsea 7 stated that its offices in Paris and Lisbon will perform project management and engineering for the CABGOC project. It anticipates LGP fabrication to take place at Sonamet’s yard in Lobito, Angola this year and next. The contract recipient added that offshore operations will occur from 2022 and 2023.
Calling the contract value “substantial,” Subsea 7 stated that it ranges from US$150 million to US$300 million.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- DOE Announces New Senior Leaders
- Equinor SVP Joins Aker Solutions
- Iran Says it is Reviving Oil Output
- TC Energy Cuts 1,000 Jobs After Biden Yanks Permit
- TechnipFMC Wins Egypt Subsea Tieback Contract
- NEO Energy in Talks to Buy North Sea XOM Assets
- Documents Show China Imports Embargoed Venezuelan Crude
- Service Companies See Spending Rebound Outside US
- Which Major OFS Player Seems Most Bullish About 2021?
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation
- Keystone XL Could Become Scrap If Biden Pulls License
- DOE Announces New Senior Leaders
- Shell Reshapes Malaysia Business
- Woman to Lead New Middle East Oil Firm
- Equinor SVP Joins Aker Solutions
- Chevron Partners in Israel to Egypt Pipeline
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate