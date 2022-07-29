Subsea 7, Van Oord Get Work On Guyana Gas-To-Energy Project

Subsea 7 and Van Oord have announced the award of a substantial contract by ExxonMobil for the gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

Subsea 7 and Van Oord have announced the award of a substantial contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) for the gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

The scope covers the project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 120 miles of pipeline in water depths of up to 4,757 feet, with an associated shallow water portion and onshore approach making landfall to the west of the Demerara River, along the coast of Guyana.

"We are honored to have been selected for Guyana Gas to Energy. This is an important project to support the Guyanese people and we look forward to continuing our relationship with EEPGL in one of the most prolific and exciting development basins in the world,” Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said.

“Van Oord is honored to have been selected for the Guyana Gas to Energy project in cooperation with Subsea 7. Developing the coastal infrastructure for the project will allow our Subsea 7 and Van Oord consortium to positively contribute to the development of Guyana’s electricity supply which in turn will reduce Guyana’s dependence on imported fuels,” Hans van Gaalen, Commercial Director for Van Oord, adds.

It is worth noting that Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract when its share is between $150 million and $300 million.

The gas-to-energy project will include the construction, commissioning, and operation of onshore natural gas liquids and natural gas processing plant (NGL Plant), which is proposed to be located in the Amsterdam/Vriesland Area on the west bank of Demerara.

It also includes an offshore pipeline, measuring some 140 miles, from the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 FPSO vessels located within the Stabroek Block to La Jalousie/Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara. The startup of the facilities is expected to take place by late 2024.

