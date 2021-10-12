Subsea 7 Sets Net Zero Goal
Subsea 7 S.A. has announced a target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.
In addition, using 2018 as a baseline year, the company is aiming to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50 percent by 2035. The targets are based on plans to decarbonize Subsea 7’s operations, implementing changes and solutions available today, as well as the deployment of new, cleaner technologies as they become commercially available at scale in the market, Subsea 7 noted.
The company outlined that targets for 2035 and 2050 apply to both Subsea 7 and Seaway 7 on a standalone and consolidated basis. Emissions data will be published annually as part of Subsea 7’s sustainability report and management will regularly update the market on the progress towards achieving its target, Subsea 7 revealed.
“Proactive participation in the energy transition has been at the heart of Subsea 7’s evolution over the past decade both through our renewables business unit and through our efforts to reduce our vessel emissions,” John Evans, the chief executive officer of Subsea 7, said in a company statement.
“[This] announcement marks another step in our journey towards decarbonizing our business and I look forward to describing our progress in the coming years,” Evans added in the statement.
The combination of Subsea 7’s offshore fixed wind business with OHT ASA completed on October 1, after which OHT ASA was re-named Seaway 7 ASA. Subsea 7 Blue Space Limited, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Subsea 7 S.A., holds 72 percent of Seaway 7 ASA shares and Subsea 7 S.A. has fully consolidated Seaway 7 ASA in its financial statements from October 1. The deal was first announced on July 8.
One of Subsea 7’s sustainability priorities is to be the partner of choice for the transition of offshore energy towards a sustainable future, according to its website. In its most recent sustainability report, which was released in March, Subsea 7 highlighted that the cumulative power capacity of renewables projects it supported to the end of 2020 stood at six gigawatts. The company also outlined that it had recycled 76 percent of waste from its onshore owned sites.
“I am confident that Subsea 7, working together with all our stakeholders, can help produce the energy the world needs from increasingly sustainable sources,” Evans stated in Subsea 7’s 2020 sustainability report back in March.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Chevron Pledges Net-Zero Operational Emissions By 2050
- Eidesvik, Wartsila in World First Ammonia OSV Project
- Oil Bull Continues Run with WTI Closing Above $80
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Energy Experts Outline Topics to Watch
- Citi Says Oil May Climb to $90
- Tailwind Completes Evelyn Development Well In UK North Sea
- Sinopec's Fuling Field Sets Gas Shale Production Record
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Petrobras Restarts Production From Brazilian Gas Field After Repairs
- Oil Prices Getting Boost from Fuel Switching
- Texas Company Buys Midland Basin Assets
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets