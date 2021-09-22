Subsea 7 Secures Sizeable Norwegian Sea Deal
Subsea 7 has revealed that it has been awarded a “sizeable” contract by OneSubsea for a project at the Ormen Lange field, which is operated by Shell in the Norwegian Sea.
Under the contract, Subsea 7’s work scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a subsea flowline system as well as the installation of OneSubsea’s multiphase compression system. Subsea 7 highlighted that the deal follows the completion of a front-end engineering design (FEED) study and will be executed as a Subsea Integration Alliance project. The company defines a “sizeable” deal as being worth between $50 million and $150 million.
“This award demonstrates the value Subsea Integration Alliance brings by combining the technologies and capabilities of OneSubsea and Subsea 7 into a seamless integrated offering, resulting in the delivery of optimized solutions with reduced execution and interface risk,” Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Subsea 7’s vice president of Norway, said in a company statement.
“Subsea 7 looks forward to progressing the execution phase of the project with a focus on safe, efficient and reliable operations,” the Subsea 7 vice president added in the statement.
Subsea 7 revealed that it had bagged the OneSubsea FEED study for the subsea umbilicals and flowlines system of the Ormen Lange Field back in October 2019. The Subsea Integration Alliance is a strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, which itself is the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger.
Over the course of 2021, Subsea 7 has secured multiple projects offshore Norway. Earlier this month, for example, the company announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the FEED study for the NOA Fulla development project. In July, the company bagged a sizeable contract from Aker BP for the Kobra East Gekko (KEG) field development and the Subsea Integration Alliance secured a sizeable deal for the Hasselmus project. In January, Subsea 7 also announced the award of a sizeable contract by Equinor for the Northern Lights project.
