Subsea 7, Schlumberger Get Sakarya Field Gig Offshore Turkey

The consortium of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by Turkish Petroleum for subsea work on the Sakarya development in the Black Sea.

Subsea 7 said that the ‘major’ award was announced on a redacted basis on September 29, 2021, and that the contract was recorded in the backlog of Subsea and Conventional in the third quarter.

Worth noting, Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where the company’s share of revenue is over $750 million.

The integrated project scope of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract will cover the subsurface solutions to onshore production, including completions, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), and an early production facility (EPF).

The scope of work to be executed by Subsea 7 comprises the EPCI of the subsea pipelines and associated equipment to connect the subsea wells in approximately 6,560 feet water depth to the EPF.

The project includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, 105 miles of the gas export pipeline, and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline to the EPF.

Project management and engineering have already commenced and will be managed from the Subsea 7 office in Istanbul.

Schlumberger will deliver the well completions scope and the design, construction, and commissioning of the early production facility capable of handling up to 350 MMscfd of gas. The SPS and SURF scope will be delivered by OneSubsea – the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems division of Schlumberger and Subsea 7.

“This combined offering provides our customer with a truly integrated solution for field development. A strong, collaborative early engagement process led by Turkish Petroleum has enabled an industry-leading timeline from discovery to first gas for a project of this scale and complexity,” Olivier Blaringhem, CEO Subsea Integration Alliance, said.

“Subsea 7 has a long track record of providing optimized solutions for deepwater developments and we are pleased to be working, through Subsea Integration Alliance, on this important project,” John Evans, Subsea 7 CEO, added. “Subsea 7 looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Turkish Petroleum and to making a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry.”

"Schlumberger is uniquely positioned to integrate solutions from the subsurface to the processing facility, and deliver pipeline-ready gas," said Donald Ross, president of Production Systems at Schlumberger. "This end-to-end production solutions contract award demonstrates the confidence placed in our ability to accelerate discovery to first gas and enhance value creation for TP in the Sakarya offshore gas field."

"Through open collaboration and by leveraging innovative production solutions, Schlumberger will drive local content value creation and remains committed to supporting Turkey’s energy sector," Ross concluded.

To remind, Turkish Petroleum found 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field last year using the Fatih drillship. This is so far the country's biggest hydrocarbon discovery. In July this year, Turkish Petroleum completed the first flow test of the Türkali-2 appraisal well in the Sakarya gas field.

According to Turkish authorities, the reserves can help the country cut its dependence on energy imports and could potentially meet the country’s energy needs for 20 years.

