Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable Middle East Deal
Subsea 7 has announced the award of a “sizeable” contract in the Middle East.
The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of various subsea pipelines totaling approximately 25 miles, with associated crossing structures and two composite power and fibre optic cables, Subsea 7 revealed.
Engineering and procurement will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s office in Singapore, and operations will be led by Subsea 7’s office in the Middle East, with offshore activities scheduled to begin in 2023. The company defines a “sizeable” deal as being worth between $50 million and $150 million. No further details about the contract were disclosed by the company at this time due to contractual obligations, Subsea 7 outlined.
Earlier this month, Subsea 7 announced the award of two additional sizeable deals. One was by Aker BP for the Kobra East Gekko (KEG) field development, which is located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea, and the other was awarded by OKEA to the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) for the Hasselmus project. The SIA is a strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, which is the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems division of Schlumberger.
In its first quarter results statement, the latest figures posted by the company, Subsea 7 revealed that its 1Q revenue was up 33 percent year on year in 2021 to $996 million. The company posted a net operating loss of $9 million in 1Q, compared to a net operating loss of $49 million during the same period last year, and a net income of $1 million, compared to a net loss of $38 million during 1Q 2020.
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, according to its website. The business is registered in Luxembourg but has several locations across the globe.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- Halliburton Wins 7-Year Oman Contract
- ReconAfrica Set to Log Namibia Well
- Oil and Gas Producers Maintain Focus
- Harbour Energy Commits to End Routine Flaring
- ING.dk Says Greenland Drops All Future Oil Exploration
- Oil Set for Worst Week Since March
- Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable Middle East Deal
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- TotalEnergies in $750MM+ LNG Deal
- Biggest South Africa Refinery Shut Down Due to Unrest
- Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Offshore Guyana JV Sets August Spud Window
- UAE Makes Prelim Deal for OPEC+ Quota Hike
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal