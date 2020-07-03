Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable GOM Contract
Subsea 7 S.A. revealed Thursday that it has been awarded a “sizeable” contract for work in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).
The scope of work for the deal includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea pipelines, and transport and installation works associated with the project, Subsea 7 outlined.
Offshore installation activities are scheduled to take place this year and the contract will be recorded in backlog in the second quarter. The contract is said to be worth between $50 million and $150 million.
No further details about the contract can be communicated at this time “for contractual reasons”, according to Subsea 7.
The company’s latest contract win follows a spate of new deals last month. On June 30, Subsea 7 announced the award of a “sizeable” contract by Aker BP for the Hod Field Development Project and on June 7 the company confirmed the award of a “substantial” contract by Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm project.
On June 3, Subsea 7 also bagged a “major” contract by SSE Renewables for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations and inter array cables for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project.
Back in May, Subsea 7 announced just one new deal; a “sizeable” contract by Independent Oil and Gas for the Blythe and Vulcan Satellites field development.
Earlier this year, the company revealed that it expected to cut about 3,000 people from its global workforce of 12,000 by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The changes were made in the wake of the deterioration of the oil and gas market, Subsea 7 outlined.
Subsea 7 describes itself as a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. Based in Luxembourg, the business has operations across more than 30 countries.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable GOM Contract
- COSL CEO Resigns
- Ineos to Add 15 Sites in BP Deal
- 1H Discoveries at Lowest Point in 21st Century
- Colonial Pipeline to Enter the Terminal Business
- Total Sends Odfjell Rig to South Africa
- India Oil Demand Limps Toward Normalcy
- Oil Price War Could Be on the Horizon
- Nigeria Bucks LNG Export Trend
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- US Rig Count Drops Again
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- ConocoPhillips to Ramp Up Oil Production
- CNOOC Makes Significant New Discovery
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers