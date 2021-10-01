Subsea 7 Lands Major Subsea Deal
Subsea 7 has announced that it has been awarded a “major” subsea contract.
The company, which defines a major deal as being worth over $750 million, said the award extends the engineering, project management and procurement scope of a contract announced on March 12.
In its March announcement, Subsea 7 revealed the award of a “sizeable” contract worth between $50 million and $150 million. The entity, or entities, awarding the deals were not disclosed in either announcement.
Subsea 7 noted that the work scope of its latest deal includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, a gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline.
Project management and engineering has already commenced and will be managed from the local Subsea 7 office, the company announced. Subsea 7 outlined that its latest contract win will be recorded in the backlog of its subsea and conventional business unit in the third quarter.
This is the third deal that Subsea 7 has announced this month. On September 21, Subsea 7 revealed that it had been awarded a “sizeable” contract worth up to $150 million by OneSubsea - the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger - for a project at the Ormen Lange field operated by Shell. On September 15, Subsea 7 announced the award of a contract by Aker BP for the front-end engineering and design study for the NOA Fulla development project. This contract was said to be worth up to $300 million.
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, according to the company’s website, which highlights that Subsea 7’s offshore operations span five decades. The company is registered in Luxembourg and has offices all around the world.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
