Subsea 7 Gets Large Equinor Contract For Work Off Norway

Subsea 7 has won a contract from Equinor for the FEED study for the marine installations associated with the Krafla project off Norway.

Offshore contractor Subsea 7 has won a contract from Equinor for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the marine installations associated with the Krafla development project, offshore Norway.

The awarded work is required to finalize the technical definition of the proposed development before Equinor and its partners make the final investment decision (FID), planned for late 2022. The FEED study will begin immediately.

Subsea 7 has recognized the FEED award in its order backlog in the first quarter of 2022. The value of potential, subsequent EPCI contract would only be recognized by the company in its backlog upon FID and would represent a large project award. To clarify, Subsea 7 sees a large contract worth between $300 and $500 million.

According to Subsea 7, the project management and engineering will take place in the company’s offices in Stavanger and Aberdeen. Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The study enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We are delighted to be a trusted partner for Krafla field development, and we look forward to working closely with Equinor to successfully deliver our scope with safety and quality at the forefront throughout,” Monica Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, said.

Equinor and Aker BP entered into an agreement in principle on commercial terms for the coordinated development of the Krafla, Fulla, and North of Alvheim Area (NOAKA Area) licenses on the NCS back in 2020.

Equinor is the Krafla operator and Aker BP is the operator of the North of Alvheim and Fulla licenses. To specify, NOAKA is located between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea.

The available information provided by Equinor shows that the area holds several oil and gas discoveries with gross recoverable resources estimated at more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalents, with further appraisal potential.

To remind, Aibel was awarded a FEED contract for the unmanned processing platform at the Krafla field. The study is supposed to create a basis for tying an unmanned platform to the Aker BP-operated platform on the North of Alvheim field. Worth noting, the Krafla field development will be one of the biggest development projects on the NCS in the planned realization period.

The planned development concept involves an unmanned production platform with tie-ins to Askja, Krafla, and Sentral. Operations will be run from Sandsli in Bergen.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com