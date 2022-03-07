Subsea 7 Gets Large Equinor Contract For Work Off Norway
Offshore contractor Subsea 7 has won a contract from Equinor for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the marine installations associated with the Krafla development project, offshore Norway.
The awarded work is required to finalize the technical definition of the proposed development before Equinor and its partners make the final investment decision (FID), planned for late 2022. The FEED study will begin immediately.
Subsea 7 has recognized the FEED award in its order backlog in the first quarter of 2022. The value of potential, subsequent EPCI contract would only be recognized by the company in its backlog upon FID and would represent a large project award. To clarify, Subsea 7 sees a large contract worth between $300 and $500 million.
According to Subsea 7, the project management and engineering will take place in the company’s offices in Stavanger and Aberdeen. Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2024, 2025, and 2026.
“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The study enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We are delighted to be a trusted partner for Krafla field development, and we look forward to working closely with Equinor to successfully deliver our scope with safety and quality at the forefront throughout,” Monica Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, said.
Equinor and Aker BP entered into an agreement in principle on commercial terms for the coordinated development of the Krafla, Fulla, and North of Alvheim Area (NOAKA Area) licenses on the NCS back in 2020.
Equinor is the Krafla operator and Aker BP is the operator of the North of Alvheim and Fulla licenses. To specify, NOAKA is located between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea.
The available information provided by Equinor shows that the area holds several oil and gas discoveries with gross recoverable resources estimated at more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalents, with further appraisal potential.
To remind, Aibel was awarded a FEED contract for the unmanned processing platform at the Krafla field. The study is supposed to create a basis for tying an unmanned platform to the Aker BP-operated platform on the North of Alvheim field. Worth noting, the Krafla field development will be one of the biggest development projects on the NCS in the planned realization period.
The planned development concept involves an unmanned production platform with tie-ins to Askja, Krafla, and Sentral. Operations will be run from Sandsli in Bergen.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- How High Could Oil Go?
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- Norway: Oil Fund Investments In Russia Now Worthless
- Nord Stream 2 Operator Shoots Down Reports Of Bankruptcy Filing
- Macquarie Creates Major Offshore Wind Specialist
- Oil Markets Surging on Heels of War Post Record Weekly Gains
- Energy Hedge Fund Eyes $200 Oil
- France Seizes Yacht Owned by Rosneft Director
- Texas Oil Regulator Encourages Companies to Cut Russia Ties
- California Gasoline Hits Record Amid Russia Oil Fallout
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
- How High Could Oil Go?
- More Energy Majors Comment on Russia Stance
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View
- Market Panic Is Here
- Russia Energy Supplies Very Much at Risk
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known