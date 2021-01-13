Subsea 7 Director Stevens Passes Away
Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) reported Tuesday that Allen Stevens, a non-executive director and senior independent director of the company, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.
Stevens’ career in the shipping industry spanned decades. Subsea 7 noted that Stevens joined Sea Land Service Inc. in financial planning and served as treasurer of McLean Industries Inc. from 1972 to 1988.
Subsea 7 pointed out that Stevens “was instrumental in building Sea Land to become a world leader of ocean transport of containers” and served as “the right-hand man” for intermodal transport pioneer Malcolm McLean.
Additionally, Stevens served as chairman and director of Erie Shipbuilding (2006-2009) and chairman of Trailer Bridge Inc. (2008-2012) and held senior executive and management positions with Great Lakes Transport Limited, Subsea 7 continued. The firm noted that Stevens also co-founded the Club Quarters hotel chain and was vice president and director of Masterworks Development Co., LLC.
“The Board wish to express their gratitude for Allen’s invaluable contribution to the company and extend their deepest condolences to his family,” Subsea 7 concluded.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
