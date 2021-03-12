Subsea 7 Contract Worth Up to $150 Million
Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) reported Friday that it has won a “sizeable” contract valued between US$50 million and US$150 million.
The global offshore energy services firm stated the scope of work includes engineering, project management, and procurement. The company added that it will record the project in its Subsea and Conventional business unit backlog for the first quarter. Moreover, it pointed out that engineering activities will start immediately at the company’s office in Sutton, U.K.
“No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations,” Subsea 7 noted in a written statement.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- Qatar Ships First UAE Oil Cargo Since Embargo End
- Bilfinger Salamis UK Appoints Ex-Petrofac Leader
- Expro and Frank's to Merge
- Petrogas Awards Maersk Drilling North Sea Contract
- 2021 Oil Price Forecasts Ramped Higher
- OPEC Downgrades Crude Demand Outlook
- Babcock Selling Oil Aviation Segment
- Ex-Equinor Boss Proposed for Subsea 7 Role
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Texas Output Returning with Caution
- Eni Sells Pakistan Assets
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- New Oil Discovery in Barents Sea
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- UK North Sea Deals Boom
- Qatar Ships First UAE Oil Cargo Since Embargo End
- Conoco COO Retires
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Biden Jobs Assurances Backfire with Oil and Mining Workers
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- Texas Clamps Down on Out of State Gas Sales