Subsea 7 Bags Sizeable Offshore UK Deal

Subsea 7 has been awarded a 'sizeable' contract by Independent Oil and Gas for the Blythe and Vulcan Satellites field development.

Subsea 7 revealed Thursday that it has been awarded a “sizeable” contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) for the Blythe and Vulcan Satellites field development, which is located in the UK sector of the southern North Sea.

The contract is worth between $50 million and $150 million, according to Subsea 7. Work under the deal includes the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 21 miles of flow lines between the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields, together with subsea structures, an umbilical, and associated subsea tie-ins, Subsea 7 revealed.

Project management and detailed engineering has already commenced at Subsea 7’s office in Aberdeen, and offshore activities are scheduled to commence later this year, Subsea 7 outlined.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract, which strengthens our reputation as a global provider of value-driven SURF solutions,” Jonathan Tame, Subsea 7’s UK & Canada vice president, said in a company statement.

“We look forward to collaborating with IOG to ensure the cost-effective, safe and timely execution of each phase of the development,” he added.

Last month, Subsea 7 revealed that it had won a “substantial” contract with Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm project, a “sizeable” contract with innogy Kaskasi GmbH for the Kaskasi offshore wind farm project, and contracts with Chevron U.S.A Inc. for subsea installation services related to the Anchor field.

On April 30, Subsea 7 reported first quarter revenues of $751 million. This compared to revenues of $859 million during the same period last year. The company registered a net operating loss of $49 million in 1Q this year and a net operating loss of $10 million during the same period in 2019.

Subsea 7 describes itself as a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. The company, which is headquartered in London, employs more than 11,000 people, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com