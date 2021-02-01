Subsea 7 Bags Sizeable Equinor Deal

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) has announced the award of a sizeable contract, worth between $50 million and $150 million, by Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) for the Northern Lights project.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) has announced the award of a sizeable contract, worth between $50 million and $150 million, by Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) for the Northern Lights project.

The company’s workscope under the deal includes engineering, fabrication and installation of a 62 mile CO 2 pipeline that will run from Oygarden to a CO 2 storage complex, as well as the installation of umbilicals, tie-in and pre-commissioning activities.

Project management and engineering has already commenced at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at the company’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway, and offshore operations will be executed in 2022 and 2023.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner for this project,” the chief executive officer of Subsea 7, John Evans, said in a company statement.

“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is an important part of Subsea 7’s strategy to be a proactive participant in the energy transition and our continued drive for a more sustainable future,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the deal, Monica Bjorkmann, the vice president for Subsea 7 Norway, said, “the Northern Lights project marks the start of a new value chain for lowering carbon emissions from Norway as well as Europe”.

“We look forward to supporting Equinor and its partners in successfully delivering this pioneering project,” Bjorkmann added.

The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian full scale CCS project, Equinor notes on its website. The full scale project includes the capture of CO 2 from industrial capture sources in the Oslo-fjord region and the shipping of liquid CO 2 from these sites to an onshore terminal on the Norwegian west coast. From there, the liquified CO 2 will be transported by pipeline for permanent storage to an offshore storage location subsea in the North Sea.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com