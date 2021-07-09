Subsea 7 Bags Sizeable Aker BP Deal
Subsea 7 has announced the award of a “sizeable” contract by Aker BP for the Kobra East Gekko (KEG) field development, which is located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea.
The project involves a subsea tie-back of approximately five miles to the Alvheim FPSO, via the existing Kneler B subsea manifold. The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the pipelines, spools, protection cover, and tie-ins using vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet.
Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway, the company revealed. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway, and offshore operations are expected to take place in 2022 and 2023. The business defines a sizeable deal as being worth between $50 million and $150 million.
“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance,” Monica Bjørkmann, the vice president for Subsea 7 Norway, said in a company statement.
“The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision. Subsea 7 looks forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP for the KEG field development, with a focus on safe, efficient and reliable operations,” the Subsea 7 representative went on to say.
Earlier this month, Subsea 7 announced the award of a sizeable contract by OKEA to the Subsea Integration Alliance for the Hasselmus project, which is situated in the southern Norwegian Sea. The Subsea Integration Alliance is a strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems division of Schlumberger.
Subsea 7 describes itself as a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
