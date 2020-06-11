Subsea 7 Awards GOM Umbilicals Contract
Subsea 7 has awarded Aker Solutions a contract to deliver umbilicals for Murphy Exploration and Production Co. USA’s King’s Quay development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Aker Solutions reported Wednesday.
“We look forward to working with Subsea 7 on one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico,” Jonah Margulis, Aker Solutions’ vice president and U.S. country manager, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have built a collaborative and high-performing relationship over time, with a strong track record of excellent project execution.”
Aker Solutions stated that its work scope includes 14 miles (22 kilometers) of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment linking the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) to the Khaleesi, Mormont and Samurai deepwater developments. The firm added the semisubmersible FPS will be located approximately 175 miles (280 kilometers) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the GOM.
Aker Solutions noted that it will engineer, design and manufacture the umbilicals and distribution equipment at its Mobile, Ala., facility. It also stated that work will start immediately, with delivery slated for the fourth quarter of 2021.
As Rigzone reported in March, Subsea 7’s contract with Murphy covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation of all subsea equipment and installing the FPS mooring system.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Marcellus LNG Firm Sees Permian and Bakken Opportunities
- Texas Upstream Gauge Sets Records
- Tri-Point's Oil Production, Processing Assets Heading to Auction
- Vista Proppants and Logistics Files for Chapter 11
- Workers Returning to US GOM Platforms
- Oil Traders Lose Asian Forum as APPEC Goes Virtual
- Centrica Plans to Slash Around 5,000 Jobs
- Aberdeenshire Subsea Firm Set to Expand
- Subsea 7 Awards GOM Umbilicals Contract
- Deep Down Wins GOM, APAC Subsea Orders
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk