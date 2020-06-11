Subsea 7 Awards GOM Umbilicals Contract

Subsea 7 has awarded Aker Solutions a contract to deliver umbilicals for Murphy Exploration and Production Co. USA's King's Quay development in the Gulf of Mexico. PHOTO SOURCE: Aker Solutions

Subsea 7 has awarded Aker Solutions a contract to deliver umbilicals for Murphy Exploration and Production Co. USA’s King’s Quay development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Aker Solutions reported Wednesday.

“We look forward to working with Subsea 7 on one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico,” Jonah Margulis, Aker Solutions’ vice president and U.S. country manager, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have built a collaborative and high-performing relationship over time, with a strong track record of excellent project execution.”

Aker Solutions stated that its work scope includes 14 miles (22 kilometers) of dynamic steel-tube umbilicals and distribution equipment linking the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) to the Khaleesi, Mormont and Samurai deepwater developments. The firm added the semisubmersible FPS will be located approximately 175 miles (280 kilometers) south of New Orleans in the Green Canyon area of the GOM.

Aker Solutions noted that it will engineer, design and manufacture the umbilicals and distribution equipment at its Mobile, Ala., facility. It also stated that work will start immediately, with delivery slated for the fourth quarter of 2021.

As Rigzone reported in March, Subsea 7’s contract with Murphy covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation of all subsea equipment and installing the FPS mooring system.

