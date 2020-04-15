Subsea 7 Awarded Gulf of Mexico Contracts

Subsea 7 has won contracts from Chevron U.S.A Inc. for subsea installation services related to the Anchor field, located in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. The field is about 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the SURF components including the production flowlines, risers, umbilicals, flying leads, jumpers and associated appurtenances.

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Houston. Fabrication of the flowlines and risers will take place at Subsea 7’s spool-base in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations expected to happen in 2022 and 2023.

"We are honored to be selected by Chevron for the SURF installation scope on the Anchor project,” Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said in a written statement. “We look forward to building on the collaborative relationship with Chevron to deliver a best-in-class project. The combination of the SURF scope for Subsea 7 and the ongoing subsea equipment delivery by OneSubsea, will allow the Subsea Integration Alliance to work in partnership with Chevron to unlock the value of an integrated approach to project optimization."