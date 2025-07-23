Subsea7 Wins Contracts Offshore Norway, Egypt

The company was awarded two contracts offshore Norway and one offshore Egypt.

Subsea 7 S.A. said it has been awarded a “large” contract by Equinor for servicing the Fram Sor development project offshore Norway.

The project work scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea structures and flowlines including 32.9 miles (53 kilometers) of production, gas lift and water injection lines, as well as the installation of the umbilical system, Subsea7 said in a news release.

The company said it defines a large contract as having a value between $300 million and $500 million.

The contract is subject to authority approval of the plan for development and operations (PDO), the company said, adding that It follows the earlier award of a contract for front-end engineering and design that finalized the technical definition of the development.

Engineering and project management will begin immediately in Subsea7 offices in Norway and the United Kingdom, with offshore installation activities expected in 2026 through 2028.

The Fram Sor area is located 6.2 to 18.6 miles (10 to 30 kilometers) north of the Equinor-operated Troll C platform, approximately 43.5 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Bergen. The Fram Sor project will be connected to the existing Fram and Troll C infrastructure, according to the release.

Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, said, “This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The FEED study enabled Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We look forward to working closely with Equinor to deliver the Fram Sør development safely and efficiently”.

Egypt Contract

Earlier in the month, Subsea7 said it had won a “sizeable” contract offshore Egypt with an undisclosed client.

Subsea7 will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, commissioning and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for a tie-back to existing infrastructure, the company said in a separate statement.

The company said it defines a sizeable contract as having a value between $50 million and $150 million.

Project management and engineering work started at Subsea7’s offices in France, Portugal, and Egypt, with offshore activity expected to start in 2026, the company said.

David Bertin, Subsea7 Senior Vice President, said, “Our early engagement has been instrumental in shaping a shared vision and delivering innovative, efficient solutions. This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration, our proven track record, and our commitment to safe, high-quality execution. We are pleased to be able to support our client in enabling and executing such a strategically important project in Egypt”.

Norway Contract

Last month, Subsea 7 said it also won a “substantial” contract offshore Norway for an undisclosed client.

Subsea7’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of pipeline bundles, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from its fleet, according to an earlier statement.

Project management and engineering started at Subsea7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland, the company said.

Fabrication of pipeline bundles will take place at Wester, Scotland, while offshore operations are expected to take place in 2025 through 2027, according to the statement.

Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea7 Norway, said, "We are excited to have been awarded this project. Our collaboration with our clients leverages our collective experience from past and current projects. By engaging early in the field development process, we can optimise design solutions and contribute to a positive final investment decision”.

