Subsea7 Secures Work Offshore Norway from ConocoPhillips

Offshore contractor Subsea7 has secured a large contract from ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS for a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project offshore Norway. Subsea7 said in a media release that the project, worth between $300 million and $500 million, has been granted under a Framework Agreement signed with ConocoPhillips.

The FEED study will complete the technical definition for the proposed subsea development. Work will start immediately at Subsea7’s Norway office, the company said.

If the development project receives final investment approval from the authorities, ConocoPhillips, as the operator, may choose to allocate a substantial contract for subsea structures, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) under the Framework Agreement with Subsea7. Installation activities related to this contract are set to take place from 2026 to 2029, Subsea7 said.

The Previously Produced Fields are located in the Greater Ekofisk Area, approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of Stavanger, Norway. The PPF development will be connected to the existing Ekofisk Complex, Subsea7 said.

“We are delighted to have signed a Framework Agreement with ConocoPhillips and have been awarded this initial FEED contract. The study will enable Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision”, Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea7 Norway, said.

The job offshore Norway follows an earlier deal worth over $1.25 billion secured from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for the development of the Búzios 11 field located approximately 180 kilometers (111 miles) off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,000 meters (6561 feet) water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

