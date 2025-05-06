Subsea7 Secures Buzios Field Job

Subsea7 has secured a 'super-major' contract for the development of the Bizios 11 field offshore Brazil.

Subsea7 has secured a “super-major” contract for the development of the Búzios 11 field located approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles) off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Subsea7 regards contracts above $1.25 billion as super major.

The company said in a media release that the Brazilian energy major Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. awarded the contract to Subsea 7 following a competitive tender.

The contract scope for the field located at a water depth of 2,000 meters (6,561 feet) in the pre-salt Santos basin includes engineering, procurement, fabrication installation, and the pre-commissioning of 112 kilometers (69.6 miles) rigid risers and flowlines system, Subsea7 said.

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Suresnes, and Sutton, the company said. The pipelines will be fabricated at Subsea7’s spoolbase in Brazil, with offshore activities planned for 2027 and 2028.

"This award again underscores Subsea7’s proven expertise in delivering complex, world-scale size projects, reinforcing our strong execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence and safety”, Yann Cottart, Senior Vice President for Brazil and Global Projects Centre West, said. "With a solid backlog and a diverse portfolio, we continue to drive value for our shareholders while further contributing to Brazil’s development”.

Earlier the company bagged the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for the Ginger project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The contract was secured in collaboration with SLB OneSubsea from BP and is valued between $150 million and $300 million.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com