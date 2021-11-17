Sturgeon Comments on Glasgow Climate pact

The Glasgow Climate Pact does not contain everything that every country wanted and there is understandable disappointment that key issues were watered down in the final hours, but there can be no doubt that the Glasgow summit has made progress on some important issues.

That’s what Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a comment on the Glasgow pact, following the conclusion of the COP26 summit in the city.

“The importance of capping temperature increases at 1.5 degrees is no longer questioned and the need for countries to come back next year with higher contributions to tackling emissions may just be enough to keep 1.5 alive – if countries including Scotland really do deliver on our commitments,” Sturgeon said in the statement.

“There have been significant commitments to double finance for adaptation, to take action on methane and deforestation and the beginning of proper recognition of the loss and damage that is being experienced by countries, particularly in the global south,” Sturgeon added.

“There is also recognition for the first time, although it is deeply disappointing that due to last minute interventions by China and India it is not as strong and clear as it should be, of the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, a journey Scotland has already embarked on - and needs to accelerate - in a way that is fair and just,” the First Minister went on to say.

While there has been much positive progress, there is no escaping the fact that COP26 has not delivered as much as global south countries, activists and campaigners rightly demanded, Sturgeon noted.

“I have heard the disappointment of a number of vulnerable nations,” Sturgeon said.

“There was more that could be done to deliver climate justice and every day of the next 12 months the UK Presidency must be focused on securing what has been agreed, ensuring historic promises do not go unmet and taking the necessary steps to put the world firmly on an irreversible path to capping temperature rises at 1.5 degrees,” Sturgeon added.

In a concluding media statement, COP26 President Alok Sharma said he was “really pleased” that the Glasgow pact had been delivered.

“It is down to the hard work of the UK team; the hard work of all the parties; the great cooperation that we have seen from all negotiators, and from all ministers; and right at the start of the summit, world leaders came out and set out what they wanted delivered out of this event,” Sharma said in a statement posted on COP26’s website.

He added, however, that this was a “fragile win”.

“We have kept 1.5 alive. That was our overarching objective when we set off on this journey two years ago, taking on the role of the COP presidency-designate. But I would still say that the pulse of 1.5 is weak,” Sharma said in the statement.

“That is why, whilst we have reached, I do believe, a historic agreement. What this will be judged on, is not just the fact that countries have signed up, but on whether they meet and deliver on the commitments,” Sharma continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone earlier this week, Jonny Sultoon, Wood Mackenzie’s global head of markets and transitions, outlined that the company saw COP26 as a “qualified success”.

“The big splash was the announcement of India’s net zero goal by 2070. Although met indifferently from many quarters, we think it is a big deal,” Sultoon said in the statement.

The UK hosted COP26 in Glasgow from October 31 to November 13. Securing global net zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach was one of the main goals of the conference, COP26’s website shows. Adapting to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilizing finance and working together to deliver were outlined as the other main goals.

