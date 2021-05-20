Sturgeon Announces New Energy Sec

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her new cabinet line up following elections in the country this month, with Michael Matheson appointed Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy, and Transport.

Matheson’s new post brings together cross government responsibility for the coordination of Net Zero policy, encompassing transport, environmental protection, energy, and COP26 delivery. A member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Matheson has been the MSP for Falkirk West (Constituency) since 2007. He was the former MSP for Central Scotland (Region) from 1999 to 2007.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, Matheson said he was honored to be appointed at the post. “I look forward to working with colleagues across the chamber and beyond in taking forward my new portfolio,” Matheson added in the Twitter statement.

“I’m delighted to announce the Scottish Government’s new cabinet team,” Sturgeon said in a government statement. “Scotland needs a serious government for the serious times we face as a nation, and in the top level ministerial line up I have announced today we have exactly that,” Sturgeon added.

“It is a government which will drive Scotland forward, as we look to build a just, fair and sustainable recovery from the Covid pandemic,” the First Minister went on to state.

Prior to the Scottish elections, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) launched a manifesto which it said laid out the industry’s key asks to Scottish parliamentary candidates and the next government.

“OGUK has urged the next Scottish Parliament and government to champion the role of oil and gas as a key part of the energy mix and economy, providing reassurance to the 102,000 people whose jobs are supported by the industry right across Scotland,” OGUK said in an organization statement published on its website on April 23.

