Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
A detailed evaluation of the Southern Grand Banks petroleum system offshore Atlantic Canada has identified a new oil presence, Applied Petroleum Technology (APT) reported Thursday.
The study revealed Lower Jurassic source rocks and a genetically related set of oil shows that until now had been unrecognized, APT noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The Norway-based firm noted that it sampled and analyzed drill cuttings from 13 key Southern Grand Banks wells. It explained the actions enabled it to assess source potential and possible oil staining and evaluate thermal history, providing new insights about the potential of Lower Jurassic petroleum systems in the Northern Atlantic Canada region.
“Some of our geochemical analyses were conducted on drill cuttings that are almost 50 years old, which confirms that a lot of new information can be found in old materials,” remarked Martin Fowler, who heads APT’s Canadian operation, which oversaw the multiclient study.
APT noted the study has generated new Lower Jurassic source rock screening data, vitrinite and spore color maturity data and apatite thermochronology data. The company explained that apatite thermochronology is a method of recovering source rock’s time-temperature history – subsequently input for basin modeling. In addition, the firm stated that it conduced Lower Jurassic oil stain screening and characterization.
According to APT, it has compared the oil stain data with Jeanne d’Arc oils and Lower Jurassic oils stain data from the European conjugate (U.K., Ireland, Spain and Portugal). The company noted the comparison provides a unique data set to improve understanding of Lower Jurassic source presence in the North Atlantic domain. Also, it stated that it generated high-quality thermal calibration data that allows robust calibration of the burial histories across the study areas of interest.
“In Europe, intra-continental basins hosting Lower Jurassic source rocks are well known, sourcing commercial oil deposits in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the U.K.,” Fowler commented. “However, to the South and West their occurrence is much less well understood. This study has for the first time demonstrated their continuation across the North Atlantic conjugate. It is obviously a big jump between identifying a new oil presence from geochemical analyses to making an actual discovery, but we hope that our analyses could be of interest to energy companies that are investigating opportunities offshore Canada.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- MRC Global's CEO to Retire in 2021
- China Tensions Risk $52B in US Energy Sales
- IEA Expects Biggest Ever Drop in Energy Investment
- Apache Listing Solely on Nasdaq
- Saudi Oil Volumes to China Continue Despite Output Cuts
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Noble Completes Leadership Transition Plan
- Texas Oil Production Drops
- EQT Closes Asset Sale for $125MM
- Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent
- Vermilion Energy Shuffles Leadership
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Unit Corp. Reorganizing Through Bankruptcy
- Offshore Workers Criticize Pemex
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning