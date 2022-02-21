Study Reveals Size of Australia's Gas Industry Workforce

A study by the Australian Economic Advocacy Solutions shows that the gas industry supports a large number of FTE jobs as well as businesses.

A study prepared by the Australian Economic Advocacy Solutions for the Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT) has shown that the gas industry directly supports over 165,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs as well as about 47,000 businesses.

This includes offshore technicians in the North West of WA to gas fitters and gas bottle retailers in the suburbs of the country's biggest cities.

Western Australia had the most direct jobs at almost 69,000 FTE roles, followed by Queensland at over 31,000, Victoria at almost 29,000, New South Wales with about 14,000, and the Northern Territory and South Australia with about 11,000 jobs each.

Another 95,000 jobs nationally are indirectly supported by the supply chain – meaning just over 260,000 jobs across Australia are directly and indirectly supported in total. This was shown in the Economic and Employment Contribution of the Australian Gas Industry Supply Chain 2020-21 study.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, known as APPEA, notes that the jobs are held by workers like Broome-based seafarer Shannon Sibosado, 39, who is about to start training as an offshore crane operator after upskilling himself with industry-backed indigenous training programs.

“I do vessel maintenance on the boats that transport rig supplies, plus maintaining the rigs with things like safety systems,” Sibosado said. “I wasn’t really aware of the gas industry until I was in it. It was all around me but I hadn’t really clicked that these types of jobs were here,” he added.

The study also reveals how youths are supported with a pathway to employment, with about 2,200 young Australians in apprenticeships and traineeships last financial year.

The gas industry’s supply chain directly provides 1.8 in every 100 jobs nationally – with the NT leading at 11.4 jobs per 100 jobs, followed by WA at 7.3 per 100 positions.

Australian Economic Advocacy Solutions said in its report that the key finding is that the gas industry supply chain is crucially important to Australia – creating employment opportunities and driving activity.

“In regional areas, the gas industry acts as a foundation for prosperity across many townships due to supply chain spend and the livelihood provided to employees and their spend that this delivers to local businesses,” AEAS said.

The study found the industry generates $55 billion in direct economic activity and pours $18.2 billion into federal, state and local government coffers in taxes, rates, fees, and royalties annually.

One in every 54 Australian workers relies on gas for their income, earning an average annual salary of $90,200, compared to the national average wage of $67,902.

“Three cents in every dollar of economic activity in Australia can be linked to the supply chain, which is enabling $470 billion in economic activity in Australia every year as an essential energy source,” says AGIT executive officer Jen Thompson.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com