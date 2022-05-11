Studies Begin For Marigold Development Via Piper Bravo Platform
Pre-front-end engineering and design studies have started for the development of the Ithaca and Hibiscus-owned Marigold field via the Repsol Sinopec-operated Piper Bravo platform.
Hibiscus and Ithaca are working on the project with an alliance consisting of Repsol Sinopec, TechnipFMC, and Petrofac.
The trio offers owners of oil and gas discoveries near Repsol Sinopec’s existing North Sea infrastructure hubs an integrated and commercially flexible solution to meet their development objectives.
The Marigold field development concept consists of up to nine subsea wells, tied back some 10 miles to the Piper Bravo platform where gas lift, processing, and transportation services will be provided before the oil is exported to Repsol Sinopec’s Flotta Terminal for tanker offload. Peak production is expected to be 40,000 barrels of oil per day and 424 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
Repsol Sinopec anticipates the Marigold infrastructure to facilitate several future development opportunities including the nearby Sunflower and Q-block discoveries. According to the company, the development of the Marigold field will contribute to the UK’s energy security, delivering between 50 to 60 million barrels of oil equivalent during its operational life, while reducing the UK’s reliance on carbon-intensive imports from overseas.
This announcement follows recent news that the Golden Eagle, Piper, and Claymore field owners have recently executed new agreements reaffirming their commitment to export produced oil to the Flotta Terminal until the end of field life.
“We are pleased to be working with industry to develop the Marigold field via Repsol Sinopec’s Piper Bravo platform, aligning with MER objectives and facilitating domestic energy supply,” José Luis Muñoz, Repsol Sinopec CEO, said.
“As an industry, we must get better at recognizing the benefits of collaboration and utilizing existing North Sea infrastructure to maximize recovery from the basin, along with minimizing carbon emissions and facilitating the transition to a lower carbon economy. Our alliance and the progression of this project support the continued success of the industry for many years to come,” Muñoz added.
As for the Piper field, where the Piper Bravo platform lies, it is in block 15/17n of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf located 120 miles northeast of Aberdeen in the Central North Sea.
The Piper Bravo, or Piper B, platform is an eight-legged fixed steel jacket supported platform. It was installed in 1992 and commenced production in February 1993. Its process facilities separate production from the Piper, Saltire, Chanter, Iona, and Tweedsmuir reservoirs into oil, NGLs, and dry gas. The platform processes oil and condensate for onward transmission to Flotta Terminal.
The Marigold oil field, along with a smaller discovery Sunflower, forms part of the Marigold cluster and lies northeast of block 15/13a approximately 155 miles northeast of Aberdeen in the central North Sea.
Other assets in the cluster include the Crown field and the Kildrummy discovery. Marigold is anticipated to be the tie-in point for the Sunflower field and other discoveries in the Quad 15 area.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
