Strikes Underway At BP And Repsol North Sea Platforms
Unite, the UK’s largest industrial union, has informed that over 240 Petrofac workers posted on Repsol and BP offshore installations would be going on strike over two separate disputes.
Unite said that around 170 members working for Petrofac are taking 48-hour strike action on Repsol installations offshore from today, December 22.
The action follows workers rejecting the latest pay offer from the company by 79 percent on an 89 percent turnout in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and working terms, which has seen previous rounds of industrial action.
The installations impacted include the Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar Alpha, Piper Bravo, Saltire, Tartan Alpha as well as the Flotta oil terminal.
Unite also confirmed that a further 48-hour strike will impact the Montrose platform starting on December 29 – 31.
The dispute centers on the removal of a 10 percent Equal Time payment, years of below inflationary pay increases as well as issues around payments for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) medicals, mileage, and stand-in duties.
“Petrofac Repsol workers across the various installations are taking this latest action due to a series of unacceptable pay offers. Unite’s members are watching offshore oil and gas giants mount up eye-watering profits. Instead of paying the workforce what they deserve because they are the ones ultimately generating these profits Petrofac Repsol are reveling in playing Scrooge. Unite supports and will continue to support our members at Petrofac for as long as it takes for them to achieve a successful resolution,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.
In a separate dispute, Unite members at Petrofac’s BP installations: Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon FPSO will also begin 48-hour strike action on December 29 – 31.
The Petrofac BP dispute centers on the working rotation, which is currently a work 3 on/3 off rotation. This action involves 76 members.
Unite anticipates that the strike action by Petrofac workers at both Repsol and BP facilities are likely to cause considerable disruption and the trade union has warned that further action is being actively considered which would extend the dispute into 2023.
“Unite’s members have been left with no choice but to take further strike action due to the indifference and intransigence shown by Petrofac management. Several rounds of 48-hour strike action will now take place following our members rejecting the latest pay offer which represents real terms pay cut.”
“The Petrofac workers are absolutely determined to continue with strike action because the company can easily afford to settle this dispute. We would encourage them once again to do so and allow these workers to get back on with the job,” Unite industrial officer John Boland, on behalf of the Petrofac workforce across the various installations, concluded.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
