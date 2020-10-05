Strike Shuts 4 Equinor Fields

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has conducted a controlled closure of the Gudrun, Gina Krog, Kvitebjorn and Valemon fields after the Lederne trade union stepped up its strike.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has revealed that it has conducted a “controlled closure” of the Gudrun, Gina Krog, Kvitebjorn and Valemon fields after the Lederne trade union stepped up its strike on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) at midnight on October 4.

A total of 54 members of the Lederne trade union have gone on strike at the Gudrun, Gina Krog and Kvitebjorn fields, which has led to the Valemon field being shut down because it is linked to Kvitebjorn, Equinor highlighted. The company outlined that production at the Johan Sverdrup platform is continuing for now, even though 43 members of Lederne have been on strike there since the morning of September 30.

The strike escalation has also seen Neptune’s Gjoa field shut down, as well as the associated Vega field, which is operated by Wintershall Dea Norway. The Gudrun, Gina, Krog, Kvitebjorn, Valemon, Gjoa and Vega fields are said to produce 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from the total Norwegian shelf oil and gas production figure of around four million boepd.

Equinor said the strike is the result of a breach of mediation in the negotiations between the employer organization Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOGA) and Lederne.

NOGA said it presented a financial offer that was accepted by Industri Energi and Safe, which represent 85 percent of offshore employees. The smallest union, Lederne, did not accept it, chose to go on strike and demanded the expansion of the collective bargaining area, according to NOGA, which said its financial offerings are within the framework agreed in the front-line settlement and provide real wage growth.

NOGA represents more than 100 companies related to the oil and gas business on the NCS, according to its website. Lederne describes itself as the Norwegian organization of managers and executives.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com