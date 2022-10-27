Strike Action to Begin at Oil Logistics Contractor on Friday

UK union GMB has announced that its members at oil logistics contractor Briggs Marine will begin strike action on Friday.

The union said workers voted “overwhelmingly” for industrial action at the oil logistics firm in Immingham, near Grimsby, after rejecting the company’s “below inflation” pay offer.

Briggs Marine is one of the largest oil logistics companies in the UK, according to GMB, which said the strike is expected to have a significant impact on operations at the terminal.

“The latest offer is well below inflation and is a kick in the teeth for a committed and loyal workforce who carried this company through Covid,” GMB Regional Organizer David Shamma said in a union statement.

“With a cost of living crisis hitting working people in North Lincolnshire hard, it’s time for company top brass to get back around the table with an offer that reflects this,” he added.

“Our members are organized and focused on delivering the pay offer they so clearly deserve,” Shamma continued.

When asked for comment on GMB’s announced strike action, a Briggs Marine spokesperson told Rigzone, “Briggs believes that GMB has entered into industrial action hastily and before exploring all options open to it”.

“There is a good pay offer on the table, and the company will continue to talk to the Union. Briggs’ priority is to avoid disruption to our clients, and it calls on GMB to suspend all industrial action immediately and to resume to normal working,” the spokesperson added.

“In the interim, the company apologizes to clients for any disruption caused to its service,” the spokesperson continued.

Rigzone has also contacted industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) for comment on GMB’s announced strike action. At the time of writing, OEUK has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

Last month, GMB announced that the threat of strike action hung over a Newcastle energy company “after workers twice turned down a real terms pay cut”.

“More than 200 workers at Baker Hughes, in Walker, will now take part in a formal industrial action ballot,” GMB said in a union statement at the time.

GMB revealed in that statement that its members at the company had “overwhelmingly” turned down pay offers of four and 4.56 percent.

