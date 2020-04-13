Stressed Oil Demand Story Could Get Closer Look

Thanks to recent actions by major oil-producing countries to pursue an agreement to curb output, much of the oil market’s attention has focused on supply. Could the focus increasingly shift to the precarious situation on the demand side? In Rigzone’s latest preview of what to watch in the oil market this week, one market-watcher weighs in on the potential pivot. Read on for his insights and those of others tracking the pulse of the oil market.

Jamie Webster, Senior Director, Boston Consulting Group Center for Energy Impact: Wednesday the International Energy Agency will be releasing its monthly oil market outlook. This will provide the market a view on just how off oil balances will be in 2020. After this week’s focus on supply (week of April 6), it will again be clear that this is very much a demand story. With policies still restraining movement and the broader economy rapidly plunging, this year’s oil demand picture is shaping up to be the worst in history. With storage building, the pricing disconnects are growing wider. Physical from financial, U.S. from the world, shale plays from the U.S market. The system is under immense stress.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based managing director with B. Riley Financial’s Great American Group: The probability that any “deal” to cut production will last for a meaningful amount of time is zero.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst, Investing.com: There’s a lot of talk (as of midday April 9) about OPEC+ and G20 reading a grand 20 million-barrels per day cut by the end of tomorrow’s meeting. I’ll believe it when I see it. That number, when it finally becomes available, will decide developments not just for next week but also many weeks ahead.

Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: The cuts will help globally but force majeure announcements will continue. Certain storage regions are already backed up and the flattened differentials for certain qualities do less to incentivize movement to rebalance.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.