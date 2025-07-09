Strathcona Closes Montney Assets Sale, Becomes Pure-Play Heavy Oil Firm

Strathcona said it is now a pure-play heavy oil company producing approximately 120 million barrels per day (MMbpd) with a 50-year 2P reserve life index.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. has closed its Montney asset sale in Western Canada, consisting of Groundbirch, Kakwa, and Grande Prairie assets, for a total value of approximately $2.09 billion (CAD 2.86 billion), including closing adjustments.

Strathcona said it is now a pure-play heavy oil company producing approximately 120 million barrels per day (MMbpd) with a 50-year 2P reserve life index. The company has plans to grow to 195 MMbpd by 2031, according to a news release.

After deducting all debt, Strathcona said it currently has approximately CAD 200 million in positive net cash and marketable securities, inclusive of approximately 4.6 million shares in Tourmaline Oil Corp. and 23.4 million shares in MEG Energy Corp.

ARC Resources Ltd. acquired the condensate-rich Montney assets in Alberta’s Kakwa in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately CAD 1.6 billion.

The assets are “underpinned by a substantial drilling inventory and include owned and operated infrastructure, reinforcing ARC's position as Canada's largest Montney and condensate producer,” the company said in a separate statement.

For the remainder of 2025, the assets are expected to deliver average production between 35,000 and 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), consisting of approximately 50 percent crude oil and liquids and 50 percent natural gas, ARC said.

The acquisition increases ARC's Kakwa production 24 percent to over 210,000 boepd and increases the Montney inventory duration at Kakwa from 12 years to over 15 years, according to the statement.

The transaction includes 100 percent ownership of two natural gas processing facilities and condensate handling infrastructure. In addition, the assets include a 19 percent interest in a third-party natural gas processing facility with deep-cut natural gas liquids (NGL) recovery, ARC said.

ARC said its development plans for the assets will target the Montney, which is approximately 100 percent working interest land. ARC will also retain future inventory in other formations “that could further extend the development runway at Kakwa over the long-term,” the company said.

MEG Acquisition Bid Comments

Meanwhile, Strathcona said it was “disappointed” that the MEG board declined to have any dialogue regarding its planned takeover of the company since its original written offer on April 28.

“The MEG board’s behavior does not match [the] feedback Strathcona has received to date from MEG shareholders, who have indicated they would like to see the MEG board engage with Strathcona to see if a win-win outcome can be reached for both Strathcona and MEG shareholders,” Strathcona said.

“Strathcona remains ready and willing to engage with the MEG Board, including as part of its strategic alternatives process. Alternatively, Strathcona remains committed to continuing its direct dialogue with MEG shareholders in advance of the September 15 tender deadline for its offer,” the company added.

On May 30, Strathcona made a formal offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding MEG shares it does not already own for a combination of 0.62 of a Strathcona share and $4.10 in cash per MEG share.

In June, MEG’s board released a statement saying that the acquisition bid was “inadequate, opportunistic, and not in the best interests of MEG or its shareholders”.

