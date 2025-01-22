Strategists Forecast Near 8MM Barrel USA Crude Inventory Drop

Macquarie strategists are forecasting that U.S. crude inventories will be down 7.9 million barrels for the week ending January 17.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists revealed that they are forecasting that U.S. crude inventories will be down 7.9 million barrels for the week ending January 17.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated a 4.7 million barrel draw, and a 2.0 million barrel draw realized for the week ending January 10,” the Macquarie strategists noted in the report.

“On the product side of the ledger, in aggregate, our expectations are slightly tighter than our early view, but nevertheless represent a healthy build,” they added.

In the report, the Macquarie strategists stated that, “for this week’s crude balance, from refineries”, they “model crude runs lower (-0.6 million barrels per day)”.

“Among net imports, we model a large decrease, with exports sharply higher (+1.0 million barrels per day) and imports up slightly (+0.1 million barrels per day) on a nominal basis,” the strategists continued.

The Macquarie strategists noted in the report that timing of cargoes remains a source of potential volatility in this week’s crude balance.

“From implied domestic supply (prod.+adj.+transfers), we look for a reduction (-0.5 million barrels per day) following a strong print last week. Rounding out the picture, we anticipate another small increase in SPR inventory (+0.3 million barrels) on the week,” they added.

The strategists stated in the report that, “among products”, they “look for builds in gasoline (+3.2 million barrels) and jet (+1.5 million barrels), with a modest draw in distillate (-0.6 million barrels)”.

“We model implied demand for these three products at ~13.9 million barrels per day for the week ending January 17,” they added.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late last week, Macquarie strategists outlined that they “anticipate a solid U.S. crude draw” in this week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly petroleum status report.

That EIA report is scheduled to be released on January 23 and will include data for the week ending January 17.

“Looking ahead to next week’s release, we anticipate a solid U.S. crude draw (-4.7 million barrels), with runs lower (-0.5 million barrels per day), nominal implied supply dipping (-0.5 million barrels per day), net imports moderately lower (-0.4 million barrels per day), and a larger increase in SPR inventory (+1.1 million barrels) on the week,” the Macquarie strategists noted in the Macquarie report sent to Rigzone last week.

“We note potential for volatility in these figures given the incomplete nature of this week’s data. Among products, our preliminary expectations point to builds in gasoline (+2.9 million barrels) and jet (+1.8 million barrels) with distillate stocks slightly lower (-0.2 million barrels),” they added.

The EIA’s latest weekly petroleum status report at the time of writing was released on January 15 and included data for the week ending January 10. In that report, the EIA highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, decreased by 2.0 million barrels from the week ending January 3 to the week ending January 10.

Crude oil stocks, excluding the SPR, stood at 412.7 million barrels on January 10, 414.6 million barrels on January 3, and 429.9 million barrels on January 12, 2024, the EIA report showed. Crude oil in the SPR came in at 394.3 million barrels on January 10, 393.8 million barrels on January 3, and 355.6 million barrels on January 12, 2024, the report revealed. The EIA report highlighted that data may not add up to totals due to independent rounding.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.625 billion barrels on January 10, the report outlined. This figure was down 2.9 million barrels week on week and up 6.6 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

In the Macquarie report sent to Rigzone last week, Macquarie strategists highlighted that, last week, the EIA “reported a draw in commercial crude (-2.0 million barrels) with a build at Cushing (+0.8 million barrels) alongside another week of large product builds (gasoline +5.9 million barrels, distillate +3.1 million barrels, jet +2.1 million barrels)”.

“Yet again this week, the crude balance realized much tighter than our expectations, while in aggregate, product balances were significantly looser than our expectations,” the strategists added.

In their report, the Macquarie strategists noted that, “within the crude balance, runs once more exceeded” their “expectation (+0.1 million barrels per day), with net imports much lower than expected on a nominal basis (-1.2 million barrels per day)”.

“Implied dom. supply (prod.+adj.+trans.) was a nominally robust 14.4 million barrels per day (we modeled ~13.8 MBD) despite potential freeze impacts. While this figure still appears quite strong when adjusted for thirdparty estimated waterborne flows, the implied supply picture appears muddled by a number of items this week,” they added in that report.

Also in the report, the Macquarie strategists stated that, “among products, implied demand was consistent with” their “expectation this week, with gasoline+distillate+jet at 13.7 million barrels per day (vs. ~13.7 MBD est.), with the trailing four week average at 13.8 million barrels per day vs. 13.4 million barrels per day for the same four weeks last year”.

“Likewise, total disappearance (impl. demand + exports) for those three products was close to our expectation at 16.0 million barrels per day (vs. ~15.9 million barrels per day est.), with the trailing four week average at 16.3 million barrels per day vs. 15.8 million barrels per day for the same four weeks last year,” the strategists added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com