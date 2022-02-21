Stormy Weather Delays Production Start From IOG Fields

IOG has had to delay production start-up from its Blythe and Elgood gas fields in the Southern North Sea due to stormy weather.

IOG is developing its Saturn Bank project which comprises gas resources across six discovered UK Southern North Sea gas fields. Saturn Bank Phase 1 focuses on the development of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields.

The company in June 2021 installed the Blythe and Southwark usually unmanned, remotely controlled gas platforms at their respective offshore field locations in the UK.

IOG said that the preparation of Saturn Banks Reception Facilities for first gas was now 99 percent complete. The company’s senior management attended a final Pre-Start Up Safety Review and inspected the facilities on February 17 as part of pre-completion assurance.

According to the oil firm, final pre-commissioning checks and cause-and-effect function testing and final construction activities are still being done but severe stormy weather passing over the UK has been hindering progress with further stormy weather likely to impact crane lifting operations.

Once the terminal operator Perenco, the company, and its pipeline duty holder ODE Asset Management (ODEAM) have fully signed off the onshore facilities to safely introduce hydrocarbons, then back gassing operations can start.

The unsettled weather may also potentially impede the operations required at the Blythe platform as part of the back gasping and start-up procedures, although the bulk of this work is now complete. As a result of a planned inspection, the UK Health and Safety Executive has raised several clarifications required to be resolved ahead of start-up and this is being addressed.

In parallel, IOG continued to progress suitable options for a timely and safe return to Southwark drilling, after unstable conditions due to seabed scouring forced operations to be suspended in January.

A forward plan has been defined with the assistance of subject matter experts and agreed with the rig owner. This entails creating pads on the seabed with suitable-sized rocks to enable stable positioning of the rig spud cans. Southwark drilling is expected to restart in March subject to completion of the necessary regulatory approvals and commercial processes.

“The IOG leadership team attended Bacton terminal late last week to go through a Pre-Start Up Safety Review ahead of final Saturn Banks commissioning. Terminal operator Perenco, executing works on IOG’s behalf, advised us that the current stormy weather has hampered the final construction and leak testing program with a knock-on impact on commissioning of the safety instrumentation systems,” Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said.

“As a result, the plant will likely not be ready to start back gassing until the week beginning February 28, with first gas from both Blythe and Elgood around a week later. Albeit frustrating, this delay facilitates a safe and reliable start-up,” he added.

