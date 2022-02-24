StormGeo Launches Carbon Intensity Indicator Tool

StormGeo has unveiled its new Carbon Intensity Indicator Dashboard to help ship operators proactively improve the rankings of their fleet.

StormGeo has launched its new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Dashboard that enables ship operators to calculate, report, and proactively improve their fleet’s CII rankings. It is dubbed as a key addition to StormGeo’s software and service suite and has been integrated into the s-Insight platform.

Developed in response to the industry's need for reliable data and calculation methods for the accurate assessment of vessel carbon intensity, the new dashboard will play a vital role in helping ship operators to comply and stay ahead of new CII rules.

The CII is an operational efficiency indicator that measures how efficiently a ship transports goods or passengers in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile based on its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER). A CII rating value for all cargo, ro-pax, and cruise vessels above 5000 GT must be calculated and reported after January 1, 2023, under mandatory, international rules adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Under the new rules, a CII rating on a scale of A to E is calculated, with A representing a very operationally efficient vessel. The operator of any vessels that hold a D or E rating, will be required to submit a plan that outlines how the vessel’s CII rating will be improved to a rating of C, or higher, as part of its Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP).

Unlike other CII calculators on the market, StormGeo’s s-Insight combines the provision of CII data for multiple vessels in an intuitive interface, with expert advice from StormGeo on a consultancy basis on how to improve vessel carbon intensity rankings.

StormGeo’s new tool calculates attained and required CII ratings, and the deviation between the two, for a selected period using necessary vessel factors. Based on the preliminary CII rating, the tool also predicts the year of CII rating deterioration allowing the user to interpret how a vessel is currently ranked versus how it will be ranked in the future when CII rating limits are tightened. A three-day average trend element is also incorporated into the dashboard.

To address the need for critical data accuracy, StormGeo’s s-Insight platform has the reported data in such granularity that even exclusions for a distance under defined conditions and corrections for reefer, cargo heating, cooling systems, etc., can be properly calculated and deducted. This makes the tool future-proof and ready for any changes in the calculation methods or exclusions defined by the IMO.

The CII Dashboard is currently available to StormGeo customers subscribed to the full s-Insight platform or users of the IMO DCS module.

“This tool was developed based on client feedback on what they need to ensure the compliance of their vessels with incoming IMO rules for energy efficiency improvement and carbon intensity reporting and reduction. A simulation feature will be incorporated into the dashboard in the future which ship operators can use to run scenarios that provide insight into how the potential deployment of operational optimization measures will impact a vessel’s CII rating for that year,” said Thilo Dückert, Vice President Fleet Performance Management at StormGeo.

“Ultimately, we will integrate a voyage efficiency indicator into the tool that evaluates how efficient a voyage is compared to a benchmark. This will take the idea one step further as a more advanced way of looking at the vessel or fleet-level CII ratings,” Dückert concludes.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com