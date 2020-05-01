Storage Saga Contributes to New Oil Market Chapter
Based on a review of pageview figures, crude oil storage and emerging oil market predictions ranked among the most popular content for downstream-focused site visitors. Read on for details.
The Next Normal for Oil and Gas Is Unfolding
As certain longstanding assumptions in the oil and gas market go by the wayside, at least temporarily, there is much interest in emerging trends to watch in the second quarter of 2020 and beyond. This article presents trends the consultancy EY believes could materialize in a “next normal” for oil and gas. Focus areas include production discipline among members of the OPEC+ alliance, where to ship cargos of crude oil and liquefied natural gas and refining’s status as a safe haven in the market.
US Oil Producers Begin Storing Crude in SPR
The question of where to physically store crude oil has plagued the oil market for weeks amid slumping demand caused the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As this Bloomberg article points out, the Trump administration has offered assistance to U.S. oil producers of varying sizes by leasing storage space in the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
One of the more popular articles on Rigzone this past week was this staff-written piece detailing Moda Midstream, LLC’s efforts to raise oil storage capacity at its Texas facilities. By putting into service the final phase of its tank expansion at Ingleside and Taft, the company now offers roughly 12 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity. In addition, the company’s is not done growing its tank storage footprint. By early 2021, it expects to bring another 3.5 million barrels of crude storage capacity online.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
