Stonehenge, UGI Acquire Superior Midstream Appalachian

The acquisition contributes a combined daily flow of about 190 million cubic feet a day to the UGI-Stonehenge joint venture.

A joint venture between UGI Corp. and Energy Spectrum Partners portfolio company Stonehenge Energy Resources III LLC has completed the acquisition of Superior Midstream Appalachian LLC from Superior Midstream.

Superior Appalachian owns and operates the Brookfield, Pittsburgh Mills and Snow Shoe gathering systems in Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Mills system links to UGI’s Big Pine gathering system.

Located in Tioga County, Brookfield delivers to National Fuels Z20S through a third party, according to information on Superior Midstream’s website.

Pittsburgh Mills, located in the counties of Allegheny and Butler, includes compression and dehydration facilities. Delivery from here is via Big Pine and Dominion TL-469.

Snow Shoe, in Centre County, interconnects with Dominion PL-1 and taps on TETCO. It also has compression and dehydration facilities.

The acquired assets contribute a combined daily flow of about 190 million cubic feet a day to Pine Run Gathering, the joint venture owned 51 percent by Stonehenge and 49 percent by UGI subsidiary UGI Energy Services LLC.

All the acquired assets have long-term acreage dedications, a joint statement by the new owners said Monday.

Pine Run Gathering retains Superior Appalachian’s workers, according to the statement.

The acquisition was priced $120 million, subject to customary adjustments.

“This acquisition underscores our optimism about the future of our industry and the strength of our partnerships with UGI and Energy Spectrum”, commented Stonehenge president and chief executive Patrick Redalen.

UGI president and chief executive Bob Flexon said, “The assets are highly complementary to our existing midstream footprint and will extend our reach from producers through to end-use customers, demonstrating our commitment to explore additional growth opportunities within the midstream business”.

Baker Botts LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Pine Run Gathering, while BOK Financial served as administrative agent. Cadence Bank and Citizens Bank served as joint lead arrangers.

Westminster, Colorado-based Stonehenge holds stakes in midstream facilities in the Appalachian Basin, which straddles several states in the eastern U.S.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based UGI has operations in the U.S. and Europe spanning midstream services and gas and power distribution.

