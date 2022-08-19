Stillstrom, Port of Aberdeen Working On New Cleantech Charging Tech

Stillstrom has announced that it will collaborate with the Port of Aberdeen on a project to reduce emissions from vessels on standby outside the port.

Maersk’s newly launched offshore charging company Stillstrom has announced that it will collaborate with the Port of Aberdeen on a pioneering project to significantly reduce emissions from vessels on standby outside the port.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Stillstrom and Port of Aberdeen will conduct a joint feasibility study into an innovative offshore renewable charging hub. The ocean clean-tech concept provides a platform for vessels to utilize electricity from either offshore wind or grid energy, thereby eliminating the need for vessels to consume fossil fuels while idling. The product also allows for the charging of battery packs on applicable vessels.

The study, which will run until the end of the year, will develop a roadmap for the potential introduction of offshore charging infrastructure at the Port of Aberdeen.

Stillstrom and the Port will analyze the benefits, use cases, fundamental requirements, economics, and stakeholder involvement as part of the study. Stillstrom’s offshore charging concept is relevant for multiple stakeholders across ocean industries, from offshore renewables to idling merchant vessels within ports & hubs.

Developed in-house by Maersk Supply Service, Stillstrom’s mission is to provide solutions for decarbonizing the offshore industry. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Maersk Supply Service has a long-standing presence in Aberdeen, having opened its Aberdeen office in 1976 and with several of its deepwater anchor-handling vessels operating out of the port for charters in the North Sea.

The Port of Aberdeen is one of the UK’s busiest ports, with more than 6,000 vessels visiting and anchoring outside every year. Aberdeen’s ‘Green Port’ strategy is well developed and explores a wide range of emissions reduction opportunities, including quayside electrification, the use of alternative fuels and lower carbon power supplies, and sustainable waste management.

“Innovative thinking and practices are crucial if we’re to achieve a green maritime industry. We look forward to working with Stillstrom to develop a low-carbon power supply and reduce emissions from vessels on standby outside our port. Pioneering projects, like renewable offshore charging, will help to make our vision of becoming Scotland’s premier Net-Zero port a reality,” Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the Port of Aberdeen, said.

“We are extremely pleased that Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom have entered this collaborative MoU. The feasibility study we will undergo with the Port of Aberdeen is a cornerstone in our go-to-market strategy for our ‘Ports & Hub’ segment. Together with Port of Aberdeen as a close partner, we will be able to map and show the true value of utilizing electricity for idling vessels – which we expect will not only support the journey towards a net-zero ocean economy and a better near coastal environment but also an economically attractive solution for vessels owners to utilize,“ says Stillstrom CEO Kristian B. Jorgensen.

