Step Change In Safety Adds Experience To Leadership Team

Step Change in Safety has turned to experience when picking new co-chairs for their senior leadership team, appointing Gillian Urquhart and Derek Mitchell.

Urquhart is the first female co-chair and will take up the role of Operator co-chair while Derek Mitchell will take up the Contractor co-chair position. Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the leadership team, which is responsible for planning and monitoring the activities of the safety organization.

As Regional HSE & Carbon Manager for bp North Sea Urquhart is part of the business leadership team accountable for the delivery of HSE & carbon activities across the business, supporting safe, compliant, and reliable operations.

Prior to joining bp, she was head of safety and sustainability for Equinor in the UK working to establish Equinor’s first UK operatorship and overseeing Equinor UK’s low-carbon and renewable activities.

Working across a wide range of high-hazard industries including construction, nuclear, and oil and gas, Urquhart gained extensive knowledge and insight into safety management practices and experienced first-hand the impact incidents can have on people and their families. This has created a real drive and passion to improve and sustain high standards of safety.

Derek Mitchell, Vice President of Brownfield Services at Global E&C, has over 35 years of experience in the energy industry, spanning both the operator and contractor communities, across both projects and asset integrity.

“Having been a member of Step Change in Safety for several years I was delighted to be asked to join the Senior Leadership team as co-chair. I’m excited to be joining Step Change in Safety following the organization’s 25th anniversary year.

The vast amount of resources that our members have at their disposal are outstanding and I look forward to helping Steve and the team grow the membership and improve safety through engagement, leadership, and collaboration,” Mitchell said

“I've known both Gillian and Derek for several years and they have always been very committed, passionate, and vocal regarding safety in the industry. They bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge to their respective roles within the organization. I am grateful to them both for their selfless commitment and look forward to working with them,” Steve Rae, Executive Director of Step Change in Safety says.

The leadership team includes senior leaders and officials from member companies, industry-related trade associations, trade unions, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), along with the onshore and offshore workforce representatives.

