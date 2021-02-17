Stena Drillship to Add MPD System
Stena Drilling reported Monday that it has ordered a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system for its Stena Forth drillship.
Adding the MPD system to Stena Forth will make 100 percent of Stena’s drillship fleet MPD-operational, Stena Drilling noted in a written statement. The other drillships in the company’s fleet – Stena Carron, Stena DrillMax, and Stena IceMax – already incorporate the technology, the firm added.
MPD is an adaptive drilling method that precisely controls the annual pressure throughout a wellbore, according to Schlumberger’s (NYSE: SLB) Oilfield Glossary. The service company also notes that using MPD helps to control drilling risks and costs and facilitates drilling wells that might otherwise by impractical.
“With ten MPD wells drilling since 2016 and a further ten planned for this year alone, Stena Drilling are fast becoming the MPD drilling contractor of choice for many of our valued clients,” Stena Drilling stated.
Stena Drilling pointed out that it anticipates delivery of the Stena Forth MPD system in the third or fourth quarter of this year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
