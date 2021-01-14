Stena Drilling Fleet to Deploy Analytics and Reporting Tech

The deal follows six-month trials on the Stena Spey, above, and Stena Carron. PHOTO SOURCE: IDS

Cloud reporting and analytics provider Independent Data Services (IDS) revealed Wednesday that it has won a six-figure fleet-wide contract from Stena Drilling to deliver fully integrated online reporting and analytics services.

“In today’s operating climate, there has never been more data available,” IDS General Manager Douwe Franssens remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “But turning that data into insight and using it to improve operations can be difficult. Now more than ever, operators and drilling contractors need to ensure safe, optimal performance. We’re proud to partner with Stena Drilling on this world-first.”

IDS pointed out that it will deploy its “TourNet Pro” drilling contractor reporting service and “Anova DPM” drilling performance monitoring service across Stena’s rig fleet in the first quarter of this year. The company stated the analytics services will provide automated near-real-time rig and fleet-wide performance benchmarks, key performance indicators and core analytics in one platform.

The fleet-wide deal follows successful six-month operational trials on the Stena Spey semi-submersible and Stena Carron drillship, noted IDS. The contract recipient added the deployment falls under Stena Drilling’s broader “Evolve” digital and business transformation program.

“The morning report is something that has changed very little over the last ten years,” commented Colin Dawson, Stena’s digitalization transformation manager. “The IDS TourNet Pro/DPM integration allows us to change the focus of the morning report. We believe we can not only automate 35 percent of the report from existing sources, but also make our data available to our clients to aid in the automation of their reporting.”

