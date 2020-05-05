Staubo Succeeds Robjohns at Golar LNG

Golar LNG Partners L.P. reported Friday that it has appointed Karl Fredrik Staubo the company’s interim CEO, effective immediately.

Staubo succeeds Graham Robjohns, who left Golar last week. On Oct. 1, 2019, Golar revealed that Robjohns planned to step down from the company on April 30, 2020.

“On behalf of the Board and staff at Golar we thank Graham for his long and valuable service to the company,” Golar Partners Chairman Tor Olav Troim remarked Friday in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Graham has, during his 20 years in the Golar group of companies, held several different roles including CEO of Golar Partners as well as Deputy CEO and CFO of Golar LNG. Graham’s diligent, hard work and deep knowledge has been of vital importance in the transformation of the Golar Group from a pure LNG shipping company to an integrated energy company.”

According to Golar, Staubo brings 10 years of experience advising and investing in shipping, energy and infrastructure companies from Magni Partners Ltd. and Clarksons Platou Securities. He held the title head of shipping in his last three years at Clarksons, and he worked as an advisor to Golar while at Magni Partners, Golar stated. In addition, the firm noted that Staubo holds a master of arts in business studies and economics from the University of Edinburgh.

“I also very much welcome Karl into Golar Partners,” continued Troim. “The Board has initiated a strategic review of the company with the target to conclude such strategic discussion within the next year. Golar Partners is well positioned with a revenue backlog of USD 2.1 billion as at Dec. 31, 2019, and a fleet of interesting assets to develop LNG infrastructure. Karl has, with his background from Golar and the finance and energy business, a great skillset to lead the Company through this transition.”

