STATS Group, EPOMS Secure Pipeline Isolation Job in Malaysia

STATS Groupn and EPOMS Sdn Bhd have secured a three-year pipeline isolation job from a Malaysian oil and gas operator. The contract, which includes a one-year option, covers onshore and offshore pipelines located in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

In a media release STATS said that to better serve the growing portfolio of clients in the Malaysian energy sector, it has also secured larger premises in Kuala Lumpur, and invested in its portfolio of Remote Tecno Plug, hot tap (SureTap) and line stop (BISEP) tooling which will be based in Malaysia to service local and regional clients.

STATS will supply the client with its Remote Tecno Plug technology, available in diameters from 6” to 42”, along with specialized manpower. Meanwhile, EPOMS will provide all necessary pumping, scaffolding, Non-Destructive Testing, and other industrial services, STATS said.

“Malaysia is a strategically important energy hub for STATS and we have built up a strong relationship with this Operator over the years following our first pipeline isolation on their behalf in 2011”, Gareth Campbell, STATS Group’s Regional Manager Asia Pacific, said.

“That relationship has evolved alongside our global track record for offering innovative solutions and market-leading technologies and we are delighted to have been appointed to provide pipeline isolation services across all their offshore and onshore assets in Malaysia”, he said.

This award comes after the strategic agreement signed in May 2023 between STATS and EPOMS to collaborate on energy projects in Malaysia and promote STATS’ pipeline hot tapping, plugging, and inline isolation services, STATS said.

The DNV-type approved Tecno Plug offers fail-safe double block and bleed/monitored pipeline isolation, allowing systems to stay pressurized, live, and operational during repairs. These isolation plugs feature dual seals and create a zero-energy zone, enabling safe and efficient maintenance on pressurized systems, according to STATS. It said it has also pioneered the industry’s first leak-tight double block and bleed isolation technology for temporary line plugging with its unique BISEP tool improving operational safety and reducing time and costs during pipeline maintenance and repair.

“Working with our highly respected partner EPOMS is proving to be an attractive offering to major oil and gas operators in the region and the benefits of agreeing to collaborate on project tenders are already paying off”, Campbell said.

