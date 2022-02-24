Standard Chartered Looks at Oil Price Extremes

Analysts at Standard Chartered have outlined two oil price extremes in a new report sent to Rigzone – $80-and-below and $110 per barrel.

“At one extreme, we think an early strategic stock release combined with a clear statement that short-term energy flows [from Russia into Europe] will not be sanctioned and a deal over the next couple of weeks in the Vienna Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks could bring Brent prices significantly lower,” the analysts said in the report, which was sent to Rigzone prior to Russia’s latest escalation in a conflict with Ukraine.

“If all three components happened, we would expect Brent to test support at about $85 per barrel and after that test $80 per barrel and below,” the analysts added in the report.

“At the other extreme, continued uncertainty over exports combined with delays over inventory releases (particularly if the trigger for their release became vague or subject to regular redefinition), together with a lack of progress in Vienna would keep the reinforcing spiral intact and open up another $10 per barrel of price upside,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the analysts noted that the difference between the $80 per barrel and $110 per barrel scenarios is largely a function of the direction of U.S. and EU policy, in particular.

“Governments have had time to prepare for the current scenario; but whether that time has created clarity of purpose and the basis for $80 per barrel oil, or has increased uncertainty thus facilitating a $110 per barrel outcome, is likely to become evident over the next week,” the analysts stated.

“However, we would see it as a major failure of U.S. and EU policy were the $110 per barrel scenario to become a reality,” the analysts added.

Self-Reinforcing Spiral

The analysts highlighted in the report that the most recent $10 per barrel rise in oil prices has, in their view, been largely driven by “a self-reinforcing spiral”.

“Higher levels of uncertainty, combined with fears over the supply security of Russian energy exports and concerns that spare capacity is limited, have created a desire to accelerate deliveries and secure ownership of prompt oil,” the analysts said.

Brent prices closed above $96 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate prices closed above $92 per barrel on February 23. At the time of writing, the price of Brent stood at $103.31 per barrel and the price of WTI stood at $97.90 per barrel.

This time last year, Brent was valued at around $66 per barrel and WTI was valued at around $63 per barrel.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com