Standard Chartered Looks at IEA, EIA, OPEC Reports

The three main oil balance forecasting agencies released their October reports last week, with an unusually large set of downwards demand revisions for 2023 negatively affecting market sentiment, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone.

The revisions were said to reflect widespread adoption of a more pessimistic demand case for China, with an expectation of a continuation of the Covid-zero policy, as well as inflationary pressures and challenges in other key economies.

“The International Energy Agency (IEA) reduced its 2023 demand growth forecast by 470,000 barrels per day to 1.65 million barrels per day from 2.12 million barrels per day. The largest IEA revision was for China, with demand revised 200,000 barrels per day lower for 2022 and 350,000 barrels per day lower for 2023,” the Standard Chartered analysts stated in the report.

“The Energy Information Administration (EIA) also cut its 2023 demand forecasts significantly, reducing its global oil demand growth forecast by 496,000 barrels per day to 1.475 million barrels per day. The largest month on month adjustments to demand were made by the OPEC Secretariat, which reduced its 2022 demand forecast by 353,000 barrels per day and reduced its 2023 demand forecast by 712,000 barrels per day,” the analysts added.

“These downgrades weighed heavily on market sentiment last week and the renewed market focus on demand prospects is likely to constrain any immediate upside. However, we believe that the OPEC+ cuts have significantly reduced the likelihood of any immediate collapse below $75 per barrel, which would have been possible had the cuts been delayed,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the analysts revealed that the U.S. requested a one-month delay in the implementation of the OPEC+ cut, which they said “was rejected on the basis that fundamentals are deteriorating so fast that the delay would have negative consequences for oil producers generally (including U.S. producers) by increasing the likelihood of a rapid and uncontrolled decline in prices”.

“Saudi Arabia was particularly concerned that the oil market has become heavily fixated on recessionary trends and is particularly sensitive to reductions in oil demand expectations. Subsequent events appear to support the producers’ case against the delay,” the analysts noted.

At the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which took place on October 5, OPEC+ decided to adjust its overall production down by two million barrels per day from August 2022 required production levels, starting in November 2022.

Brent crude prices rose from $91.8 per barrel on October 4 to $97.92 per barrel on October 7, before dropping to $90.03 per barrel on October 18. At the time of writing, the price of Brent is trading at $90.55 per barrel.

