Standard Chartered Dubs Latest EIA Oil Release Ultra Bearish

'There have been two ultra-bearish readings in the past three weeks'.

The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) oil release was “ultra-bearish” according to Standard Chartered’s U.S. oil data bull-bear index, the company revealed in a new report sent to Rigzone on Thursday.

“There have been two ultra-bearish readings in the past three weeks; there were none in the previous 100 weeks,” Standard Chartered warned in the report.

“While bullish readings have outnumbered bearish readings by more than two-to-one over the past year, the latest data brings the run of consecutive bearish readings to five; this is the longest such run since May 2019,” Standard Chartered added.

In the report, Standard Chartered noted that the demand components of the data started to weaken in late Q1 and stated that “exceptionally low readings in the latest EIA release have extended the long run of poor data for distillates and gasoline”.

“The inventory data, however, remained bullish until early June but has since taken an extremely bearish turn,” the report said.

“In the latest week U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil and oil products rose by 26.02 million barrels against the five-year average, with a particularly large 5.83 million barrel counter-seasonal build in gasoline inventories,” the report added.

“The four-week average of our bull-bear index stands at -62.8; it was only lower in one week during 2020 and that was the week when WTI prices became negative,” the report continued.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone on July 1, Standard Chartered outlined that it categorized a delayed EIA release as “highly bearish” and the most recent EIA release at the time as “ultra-bearish”.

“This is the first ultra-bearish reading in 101 weeks and takes the four-week average of the index to a 25-month low,” Standard Chartered noted in that report.

Brent closed under $100 per barrel for the first time since April on July 12, coming in at $99.49 per barrel. The commodity has closed above $120 per barrel on several occasions this year.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com