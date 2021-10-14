Staatsolie Inks 30-Year PSC With Chevron For Offshore Block
Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie has signed a 30-year production sharing contract with oil supermajor Chevron for Block 5 located off the South American country.
Staatsolie said that it gave Chevron exploration, development, and production rights by entering into this production sharing contract.
Block 5 is located in the shallow offshore area and has a size of 863 square miles. Staatsolie added that it had the right to opt for a 40 percent participation in the block during the development phase.
The 30-year contract was signed by Staatsolie’s Managing Director Annand Jagesar, Onshore Upstream Director Rekha Bissumbhar, and Chevron’s GM for Emerging Countries Chris Steele.
Chevron agreed to pay a signing bonus of $30.88 million and is expected to cover the block’s exploration costs in the first phase that will last six years, divided into three two-year phases.
Under the PSC, Chevron should give preference to materials, services, and products offered by Surinamese companies under the condition that they meet the quality, price, and other commercial requirements.
It is worth reminding that Chevron and a consortium consisting of TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy submitted winning bids for blocks offered in the Suriname Shallow Offshore (SHO) Bid Round 2020/2021.
It was announced in June 2021 that Chevron filed the most favorable bid for Block 5 while the TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy joint venture gave the best offers for Block 6 and Block 8.
One of the obligations for the winning firms was to carry out new 3D seismic data surveys in the first exploration phase with a drill-or-drop decision before drilling in subsequent phases.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- NatWest To Provide $137B For Climate And Sustainable Funding
- Guyana-Bound FPSO Enters Drydock In Singapore (VIDEO)
- Maersk Drilling Preferred Driller For Greensand CCS Offshore Project
- Aquadrill Wins Drillship Deal In Indonesia, Sells Semi-Sub To Vantage
- IOG Aborts Southwark Ops Following Jack-Up Leg Issue
- Guyana-Bound FPSO Enters Drydock In Singapore (VIDEO)
- TechnipFMC Bags Substantial Petrobras Deal
- IEA Says Gas Crisis Spilling Over Into Oil Markets
- NatWest To Provide $137B For Climate And Sustainable Funding
- China Set to Cut Fuel Exports
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Staatsolie Inks 30-Year PSC With Chevron For Offshore Block
- Gen Z Texas Oil Scion Has a New SPAC
- Maersk Drilling Preferred Driller For Greensand CCS Offshore Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Oil Prices Getting Boost from Fuel Switching
- Penn Virginia Corp Closes Deal and Plans Renaming
- Greenpeace Loses Supreme Court Case Against BP
- Valaris Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets