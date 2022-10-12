SSE Renewables Welcomes Actor for TV Series

SSE Renewables revealed this week that actor Martin Compston was welcomed to the company’s Toddleburn Wind Farm to film a segment for an upcoming episode of ‘Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling’, which is currently broadcasting on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC Two across the UK.

During the visit, Compston and his fellow presenter Phil MacHugh had the opportunity to visit the top of one of the twelve Siemens turbines situated at the site between the villages of Heriot and Oxton in the Scottish Borders. SSE Renewables highlighted that the whole visit was conducted “under the watchful eye of the team” and revealed that film photography was conducted via drone, traditional TV, and Go-Pro cameras.

“It was great to receive such a warm welcome from the team at Toddleburn. We had a lot of fun on this shoot, and I know that Martin and Phil really enjoyed their day too,” David Marshall, Executive Producer of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, said in a statement posted on the SSE website.

“The final piece in the episode comes with something of surprise moment for Phil which I’m sure everyone at SSE will enjoy watching. It was clear that everyone present’s priority was the safety of the presenters and the crew and I want to thank the team there for their outstanding professionalism,” Marshall added.

SSE Renewables Onshore Wind Farm Regional Manager Roy Sloane, who oversaw the filming with colleagues on the day, said, “it is wonderful to be able to show off what we do in a different kind of media from the usual trade or local newspapers and to bring SSE Renewables’ work to a new audience”.

“We had a great day hosting Martin and Phil at Toddleburn back in April. It was something different from the normal workday and I know the team enjoyed getting involved and helping with the filming,” he added.

“I’m proud of the professionalism of our team. Safety was paramount throughout the filming and hopefully that becomes obvious when colleagues watch the program,” he continued.

Throughout the six-part BBC series, the presenters travel the length and breadth of Scotland encountering different people and adventures along the way. The episode featuring SSE will be shown for the first time on Thursday this week on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm and across the UK on BBC Two at 9.30pm on Friday.

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling is not the only energy related show Compston will be on this year, with an Amazon representative confirming to Rigzone last month that its The Rig series will be released later in 2022.

Amazon revealed a first look at the cast from its The Rig series in September last year. In addition to Compston, who plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton in the series, The Rig features Game of Thrones (GoT) stars Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in GoT, and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon in GoT.

