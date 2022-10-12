SSE Renewables Welcomes Actor for TV Series
SSE Renewables revealed this week that actor Martin Compston was welcomed to the company’s Toddleburn Wind Farm to film a segment for an upcoming episode of ‘Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling’, which is currently broadcasting on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC Two across the UK.
During the visit, Compston and his fellow presenter Phil MacHugh had the opportunity to visit the top of one of the twelve Siemens turbines situated at the site between the villages of Heriot and Oxton in the Scottish Borders. SSE Renewables highlighted that the whole visit was conducted “under the watchful eye of the team” and revealed that film photography was conducted via drone, traditional TV, and Go-Pro cameras.
“It was great to receive such a warm welcome from the team at Toddleburn. We had a lot of fun on this shoot, and I know that Martin and Phil really enjoyed their day too,” David Marshall, Executive Producer of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, said in a statement posted on the SSE website.
“The final piece in the episode comes with something of surprise moment for Phil which I’m sure everyone at SSE will enjoy watching. It was clear that everyone present’s priority was the safety of the presenters and the crew and I want to thank the team there for their outstanding professionalism,” Marshall added.
SSE Renewables Onshore Wind Farm Regional Manager Roy Sloane, who oversaw the filming with colleagues on the day, said, “it is wonderful to be able to show off what we do in a different kind of media from the usual trade or local newspapers and to bring SSE Renewables’ work to a new audience”.
“We had a great day hosting Martin and Phil at Toddleburn back in April. It was something different from the normal workday and I know the team enjoyed getting involved and helping with the filming,” he added.
“I’m proud of the professionalism of our team. Safety was paramount throughout the filming and hopefully that becomes obvious when colleagues watch the program,” he continued.
Throughout the six-part BBC series, the presenters travel the length and breadth of Scotland encountering different people and adventures along the way. The episode featuring SSE will be shown for the first time on Thursday this week on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm and across the UK on BBC Two at 9.30pm on Friday.
Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling is not the only energy related show Compston will be on this year, with an Amazon representative confirming to Rigzone last month that its The Rig series will be released later in 2022.
Amazon revealed a first look at the cast from its The Rig series in September last year. In addition to Compston, who plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton in the series, The Rig features Game of Thrones (GoT) stars Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in GoT, and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon in GoT.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Turns into Tropical Storm
- Drilled But Uncompleted U.S. Well Count Continues Decline
- Poland Says Leak on Russian Oil Pipeline Probably an Accident
- Analysts No Longer Expect 2023 Oil Demand to Pass All Time High
- Offshore Wind Developers Looking At 135GW Growth
- Turkey Deal Escalates Tensions in the Med
- OPEC+ Production Cut Angers United States
- France Struggles to Ease Gasoline Shortages
- Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
- MidOcean Acquires Tokyo Gas Australian LNG $2.15B Portfolio
- Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
- White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
- Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations
- 300+ Offshore Workers Back Strike Action
- OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
- Brent Likely to Hit $100 Per Barrel by Year End
- Energean Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
- BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week