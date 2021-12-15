SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

SRJ Technologies Group plc (ASX: SRJ) has announced that it has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the issued share capital of Aberdeenshire based STATS (UK) Limited.

The consideration payable to STATS shareholders will comprise a combination of SRJ shares and cash, SRJ outlined, adding that the transaction has an implied value of approximately $95.3 million (A$133.8 million), based on a share price of SRJ of $0.36 (A$0.50) per share. SRJ said it will undertake an offer of shares to raise $101.1 million (A$142 million) to fund the cash component of the purchase price for STATS and provide working capital for the combined group post-completion.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, SRJ highlighted.

“SRJ’s vision is to become a global leader in asset integrity solutions for the energy industry, and this transaction will add value, differentiation and scale to SRJ,” Alexander Wood, the chief executive officer of SRJ, said in a company statement.

“It will drive long-term growth with meaningful revenue synergy opportunities whilst delivering a highly responsive, solutions-led service to our clients,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the deal, Leigh Howarth, the chief executive officer of STATS, said, “the two groups share a similar DNA that is driven by a solutions-led approach to our client’s asset integrity issues”.

“We are truly excited by the prospect of this next stage in STATS growth, not only to offer additional innovative solutions to our clients, but to do it with a trusted and capable SRJ team,” he added.

SRJ Technologies provides specialized engineering services and containment management solutions, its website states. STATS Group describes itself as a market leader in the supply of pressurized pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global oil, gas and petrochemical industries. The company operates across the globe through a network of operational bases, branch offices and partners, its site highlights.

Last month, STATS Group revealed that it had established a new Australian entity and that it would invest up to $1.4 million (A$2 million) in workshop facilities and intervention equipment to support its drive in the country’s pipeline integrity market. In June, the company announced that it had bolstered its Qatar base and in April STATS Group said it had continued to grow its market share in North America throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and revealed that it was preparing to move into a larger facility in Houston.

