SPR A Source of Confusion and Misinformation
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has proven to be a significant source of confusion and misinformation in the market in recent months, a new Standard Chartered report has outlined.
The report, which was sent to Rigzone this week, noted that one of the most common fallacies repeated by industry consultants on financial news channels over the past week is that the SPR could not be emptied much further in the short term, because of the U.S. obligation to meet the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) minimum inventory requirement.
“Consultants have tended to use numbers in a range of 200-300 million barrels as estimates of the IEA stipulated minimum holding,” the report stated.
“In reality, the U.S. does not currently have to hold any inventory to meet the IEA target; the requirement is to hold 90 days of net petroleum imports (i.e, crude oil and oil products) in the previous year, and the U.S. was a net petroleum exporter in 2021,” the report added.
“Further, even if the U.S. had a minimum inventory target, it could also choose to count an element of commercial inventories towards that target, the inventory holding does not have to be physically held in the SPR,” the report continued.
Standard Chartered’s report highlighted that U.S. commercial inventories currently stand at 437 million barrels of crude and 789 million barrels of products. The report also noted that, if President Biden wished to completely empty the SPR, he could, “subject to technical constraints and the need to add back before October 2023 in order to be able to have something to sell to meet 33.5 million barrels of mandated FY23 sales”.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a notice of sale of up to 15 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the SPR in December 2022. The notice of sale fulfilled Biden’s announcement on March 31, 2022, authorizing the sale of up to 180 million barrels of crude oil from the SPR “to help address the significant market supply disruption caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine and aid in lowering energy costs for American families”, the DOE noted.
“The drawdowns have been a stabilizing force in the volatile energy market, and a recent analysis from the Department of the Treasury estimates that SPR releases this year, along with coordinated releases from international partners, have reduced gasoline prices by up to about 40 cents per gallon compared to what they would have been absent these drawdowns,” the DOE added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
- UK Offshore Drillers Accept Pay Hike And Call Off Strike
- Saudi Aramco Creates $1.5B Energy Transition Fund
- Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier
- Strike Action to Begin at Oil Logistics Contractor on Friday
- TotalEnergies Posts Record Profit
- Energean Produced First Gas From Karish Field Off Israel
- Shell Looking To Develop CCS In Southeast Asia
- Woodside Enters Into Strategic Partnership With LanzaTech
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More