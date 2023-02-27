SPOILERS: The Rig Renewed for Second Season

The Rig has been renewed for a second season.

The Amazon Studios website has revealed that The Rig has been renewed for a second season.

Several cast members will return for series two, including Iain Glen, Martin Compston, and Emily Hampshire, according to a statement posted on the site, which revealed that “new faces” will also join the show. Production for the series will return to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh and filming is due to start later this year, the statement highlighted, adding that the new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video.

“Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them,” the statement noted.

“The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic series one finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed,” the statement added.

“Series two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters,” the statement continued.

In a comment posted on the Amazon Studios site, Dan Grabiner, the head of Originals UK & Northern Europe for Prime Video, said, “The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew”.

“We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next,” he added.

David Macpherson, the writer and creator of the show, said in a statement published on the site, “it was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes”.

“In series two, I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show's expanding original mythology,” he added.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, Compston said, “we’re coming back for Series 2”.

“Only possible due to the amount of people who watched globally we can’t thank you enough … Can’t wait to get back to Edinburgh and get the boiler suit on, find out where that helicopter went,” he added.

The Rig currently has an IMDB rating of 5.8 out of 10. On RottenTomatoes, the series currently has a tomatometer score of 63 percent and an audience score of 45 percent.

